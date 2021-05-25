Community members recognized at WAED annual banquet

After a nearly four-month delay to ensure the safety of those attending, the Wayne Area Economic Development 2021 Annual Banquet was held May 23 at The Beaumont Event & Concert Hall.

More than 300 tickets were sold to this year's event which included a silent auction of donated items, a dessert auction and the presentation of numerous awards.

Chosen as the 2020 Most Valuable Patron for the city of Wayne was the Wayne Public Library.

Named the 2020 Business of the Year was Magnuson-Hopkins Eyecare.

Monica Jensen, who recently retired as an elementary music teacher at Wayne Community Schools, was chosen as the Educator of the Year.

The final award of the evening was that of Citizen of the Year for 2020.

This year's recipient was Sandy Brown, who was recognized for her community involvement, especially with the Wayne Elementry Boosters (WEB) and the Wayne Green Team.

Additional information and photos of the event will be published in this week's edition of the Wayne Herald.