Commissioners listen to denial appeal

At Tuesday's meeting, the Wayne County Commissioners discussed a few things.

Megan Weaver was the first to talk on Tuesday. Weaver was appealing the denial for a Lodging Tax Grant for the Wakefield Field Party held on June 12 due to the application being submitted late.

Weaver explained that they had sent the application to the previously used email on March 16 and were not aware of the change. She was asking for $750 originally and the commissioners agreed to grant Weaver $375 instead.

Next the commissioners discussed some Covid Relief rule changes to the first Concord deferred compensation plan. The changes were approved.

Finally, Highway Superintendent Mark Casey spoke about the NPPD application to place a fiber-optic line in county road right-of-way. They also discussed the Haystack Wind Project and how the progress is coming along.

The Wayne County Board of Commissioners will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. in the Wayne County Courthouse.