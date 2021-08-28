Commissioners discuss the new budget

At Tuesday's meeting, the Wayne County Commissioners went over the 2021-2022 budget.

The total budget is $25,193,540.90, the total tax dollar request is $5,170,929.91 with an increase of $159,416.54 and an unused budget authority of $1,046,040.34.

The county interest rate received was less than 50% of interest received two years ago. This amounts to a decrease of over $100,00, due to a decline in interest rates. The amount received from the wind energy first full-year Nameplate Capacity Tax payment was $75,809.61.

They also received $9,533.94 from the Federal Government as the first-half reimbursement of COVID-19 expenses.

There was discussion of the Road/Bridge, Lodging Tax, COVID-American Rescue Plan, Inheritance Tax and County Improvement Funds.

Wayne's total valuation is $1,975,576,558 which is an increase of $34,064,372. The 2021-2022 Tax Rate will be .261743, an increase of .008857 per $100 of valuation.

The Commissioners moved in favor of accepting the increase of restricted rates by 1% and will be carried forward as unused budget authority. They also approved the 2021-2022 budget and 2021-2022 tax dollar request.

The Wayne County Board of Commissioners will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. in the Wayne County Courthouse.