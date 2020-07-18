Home / Local News / Chamber Coffee, ribbon cutting held for Byrd House

Chamber Coffee, ribbon cutting held for Byrd House

Fri, 07/17/2020 - 5:13pm Sarah Lentz

Chamber Coffee was hosted by Johnnie Byrd Brewing on Friday morning. The event also served as a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Byrd House little food pantry. Owner Greg Ptacek said he and his family built the structure after seeing a need in the community during the COVID-19 closures earlier in the year. He hopes to dispell the stigma of taking donations and encouraged the public to take a look inside the Byrd House and take something. Donations can be dropped off directly in the Byrd House or on the brewery's website http://www.johnniebyrd.beer/birdhouse.html.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here