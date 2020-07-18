Chamber Coffee, ribbon cutting held for Byrd House
Chamber Coffee was hosted by Johnnie Byrd Brewing on Friday morning. The event also served as a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Byrd House little food pantry. Owner Greg Ptacek said he and his family built the structure after seeing a need in the community during the COVID-19 closures earlier in the year. He hopes to dispell the stigma of taking donations and encouraged the public to take a look inside the Byrd House and take something. Donations can be dropped off directly in the Byrd House or on the brewery's website http://www.johnniebyrd.beer/birdhouse.html.