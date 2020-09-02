Bowling added, bonds re-financed during special board meeting

Students at Wayne Community Schools will have another option for winter sports following action taken during a special meeting of the Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education on Aug. 27.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Lenihan presented information to the board on the cost of adding bowling to the list of sports available to students. He noted that a survey of the students indicated that approximately 25 of them were interested in the sport. This includes both boys and girls.

"The season would run the same as other winter sports. Those taking part would be allowed to be involved in Speech and One-Act, but not another sport," Dr. Lenihan said.

Following discussion, the board voted to move forward with offering the bowling, beginning with the 2020-2021 season. It will be for a three-year probationary period and reviewed in the spring of 2023.

Jay Spearman with Piper Sandler presented information to the board on the benefits of re-financing 2015 Limited Tax Bonds and 2015 General Obligation Bonds.

Spearman told the board that due to low interest rates, the district could save just over $91,000 by re-financing the Limited Tax Bonds and more than $36,00 with the re-finance of the General Obligation Bonds.

He explained the process necessary for the re-financing and said that the district has already re-financed these bonds once, thereby shorting the term of these bonds from 30 years to 15 years and saving the district a considerable amount of money.

During the meeting, board members approved end of the fiscal year claims and approved on first reading Policy 1211. This new policy outlines the procedures for handling complaints of sexual harassment.

The board's next regular meeting will be Monday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. at the junior-senior high school.