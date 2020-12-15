Board moves forward with renovation plans

Several topics related to COVID-19 were among the items discussed during Monday's meeting of the Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education.

Dr. Mark Lenihan, Superintendent of Schools, updated the board on the number of students who have been out of class for COVID-19 -related reasons. He said the number s are at the lowest since the beginning of the year.

"The fact that we have made it through the first semester without having to go to remote learning is a testament to the work of our staff, students and parents," Dr. Lenihan said.

He did ask for board approval to continue with the 2 p.m. dismissals on Fridays through the third quarter. The time has been important for students who have been absent and for staff work with those students. In addition, Dr. Lenihan requested the board approve Monday, Jan. 4 as a teacher work-day with no students at school.

While the state of Nebraska has relaxed some of the restrictions on gatherings, the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) recommendations for fan attendance at athletic events call for only members of households and grandparents be allowed to attend.

The resignation of Stephanie Reynolds was approved as part of Monday's meeting of the Wayne Community Schools Board of Education. Mrs. Reynolds has taught high school math at the school for 21 years.

Dr. Lenihan told the board the Reynolds family is re-locating to Council Bluffs, Iowa and Mrs. Reynolds' resignation is effective at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Approval was given for the district to move forward with a Construction Management at Risk (CM@R) method of construction delivery for a renovation project at the high school.

Dr. Lenihan showed drawings of the work that is scheduled to be done on both the lower and upper level restrooms in the east wing of the building.

It was noted that having the project done through the CM@R process is different than other projects that district has undertaken.

The timeline for moving forward was outlined to board members and involves a pre-bid meeting on Jan. 4, 2021, proposals due by Jan. 20, a recommendation brought to the Feb. 8 board meeting and a contract awarded the week of Feb. 15. Substantial completion of the project is expected by Aug. 1.

The Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m.