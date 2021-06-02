Art pieces installed for the Wayne Sculpture Walk

The Wayne Herald will be showcasing the 10 different art pieces included in the Wayne Sculpture Walk over the summer. These will include pictures of the artwork, where they are located in Wayne, the artists, where they are from and information about who they are.

The first in this series is a piece called "Basics #46" and was created by Matthias Neumann. This piece is made entirely of wood and can be found just north of Carquest Auto Parts. Neumann is an artist and architect from Brooklyn, New York. His work has been exhibited internationally, including venues such as Manifesta 8, the National Museum of Contemporary Art, Bucharest, the Queens Museum, the Jule Collins Smith Museum and the Cape Cod Museum of Art, among others, in addition to a significant number of public art installations throughout the United States.

Over the past five years, Neumann has been engaged with a series of public interventions under the title "Basics," exploring an abstracted notion of form, space and utility in public sculpture. He wants his work to be experienced both as a sculptural gesture in dialogue with its environment and as an interactive spatial installation in the public realm. Conceived as part of a larger museum installation at the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Romania, the series has since had a substantial number of iterations throughout the US. It is in continuation of this ongoing series of work that Neumann wanted to contribute an installation for the Wayne Sculpture Walk. As all works within this series, the sculpture will be unique to the site, and will be assembled and installed in a tried and tested method on site within a day.