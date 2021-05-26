Area Memorial Day observances planned

After a year of having only a limited number of in-person programs, the majority of area communities are planning Memorial Day programs for the weekend of May 30-31.

The Memorial Day program at St. Anne’s Cemetery at Dixon will be held following current health directive guidelines for outdoor events. The program will take place, weather permitting, on Sunday, May 30 at 2:30 p.m. at the cemetery one-half mile east of the Dixon Post Office.

Those attending should plan on arriving by 2:15 p.m. so that the program may start on time. The Laurel Veteran’s group will assist with the ceremony.

In case of significant rain or high winds at the time of the ceremony, the event will be canceled.

The Concord-Dixon Cemetery Association will hold its Memorial Day Service on Sunday, May 30, at 2:30 p.m., at the Evangelical Free Church, in Concord, with the Laurel Vets Post color guard to follow at the cemetery, at approximately 3:15 p.m. Veterans are invited to be our special guests and are asked to enter together at the beginning of the program.

In Wayne, flags will be put up at Greenwood Cemetery on Thursday, May 27, beginning at 6 p.m. Local Boy Scouts are planning to assist with the project and the public is welcome to join as well.

This year's Memorial Day Program will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31 in Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. It is being organized by the Wayne Consolidated Veterans organization.

Speaking at the program will be Galen Wiser. He will also read the Role of Honor. Music will be provided by the Wayne High School band.

In case of inclement weather, the program will be held in the Wayne High School gym.

In Carroll, the Memorial Day observance will take place Monday, May 31. Those involved will travel to Bethany Cemetery west of Carroll for a short program at 9:30 a.m. They will conduct a second program at Elmwood Cemetery at Carroll at 10 a.m.

The Allen American Legion and Legion Auxiliary will be putting up the Avenue of Flags on Friday, May 28 at 5 p.m. at Eastview Cemetery.

Memorial Day services will be held Monday, May 31 at 10:15 a.m. at the cemetery. In case of rain or inclement weather, services will then be held at the school.

The Winside Memorial Day Program will begin with visits to a number of cemeteries near Winside. Those taking part are asked to meet at the Winside Legion Post at 7 a.m. The group will travel to the following cemeteries: Theophiluis, Immanuel, Swedish, Zion, Trinity Lutheran, Hoskins Community and Spring Branch before arriving at the Winside Auditorium for the 10:30 program.

Guest speaker for the Program will be Hal Daub, former US Army Infantry Captain 1966-1968; former two-year term mayor of Omaha; former four-term US Congressman for District 2; former member of Board of Regents, University of Nebraska.

Following the ceremony at Pleasant View Cemetery, the Roy Reed Unit #252 American Legion Auxiliary will hold a Memorial Day Dinner at the Winside Legion Post. This is open to the public.

The Laurel American Legion Post No 54, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4504 and the Laurel-Concord-Concord School are presenting this year's Memorial Day program at the Laurel Cemetery.

It will begin at 10:30 a.m. and include a prayer by Pastor Jeffery Warner, the singing of the national anthem by Angela and Ariana Barnell and the placing of flowers by American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries. Roll call of deceased members will be read by Jim Lipp.

The program will end with the playing of 'Taps' as a salute to fallen comrades.

A Memorial Day dinner will be served at the Vet's Club following the program.

In Wakefield, Anton Bokemper American Legion Post 81 will host its annual Memorial Day program at the Wakefield Cemetery on Monday, May 31 at 2 p.m. Pastor Willie Bertrand will provide the invocation.

The speaker for this year's program will be Pastor Charity Potter. She will present a patriotic speech before Jim Clark and Gary Salmon read the rol call of the deceased.

The public is welcome to attend. Those in attendance are asked to bring a lawn chair.

The Legion and Legion Auxiliary will meet at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 28 to put up flags at the cemetery.

After the ceremony at cemetery, drinks and desserts will be served at the Legion Club on Main Street.