Annual Wayne Chicken Show returns in one week

The Wayne Chicken Show is back in full swing next week. The theme for this year is Chicken Vacation with a large number of events happening.

Festivities kick off in downtown Wayne on Henoween, Friday, July 9. The Chalk Walk will begin at 9 a.m. until noon and go from 3rd Street to Main-Pearl. Chamber Coffee will be held in the 200 block alley and hosted by the Wayne Chicken Show committee. The Clucktique Sidewalk Market that is held downtown will start at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. There will be multiple sidewalk sales during this time.

After, there will be multiple vendors for things like arts, crafts and food along with souvenirs and T-shirts being sold. At the same time, inflatables sponsored by Pac 'N' Save and Great Dane Trailers and a pie and ice cream social hosted by Eastern Star Chapter #194 will be happening along with the World's Largest Chicken Dance.

The final activities of the day will be the Cement Chicken Auction starting at 7 p.m. with the Saucy Hot Wing Eating Contest following it. After, there will be free entertainment by Good Morning Bedlam and then Light up the Sky Fireworks close out the day at 10 p.m. at the Summer Sports Complex.

There will be multiple day long activities on Saturday such as a men's slow pitch tournament, 3v3 tournament and a co-ed sand volleyball tournament around town and multiple vendors, inflatables and a petting zoo at Bressler Park. At 7 a.m., a 5K run will take place at Providence Medical Center. At the same time, there will be a Kiwanis Omelet Feed downtown on 2nd Street. The Chicken Crowing Contest begins at 9 a.m. as well as a quilt show at the Masonic Lodge and the Chicken Show Parade that starts at 9:30 at 1st and Main.

At noon, the registration for the National Cluck-Off and Hard Boiled Egg Eating Contest will open up. There will also be free entertainment by Reinvented Wheels, free ice cream bars from Great Dane Trailers and mutiple planetarium shows at the college until 4 p.m. The Biggest, Smallest, Most Unusual Egg Judging and a cornhole tournament at the 4th Jug will start at 1 p.m.

Also at 1, the Chicken Show contests will begin. The contests include the Chicken Scratch for Prizes, Chicken Flying Contest, Little Chick Auction, Best Chicken Legs, Wayne Chicken Show National Cluck-Off, Pizza Hut Hard Boiled Egg Eating Contest, Rubber Chicken Chuck, Egg Toss and the Egg Drop. Saturday will end with the Sons of Satan playing at the auditorium from 8 p.m. until midnight.

Sunday will conclude the Chicken Show events with the Crowing Motors Car Show from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. For a full list of events during all three days of the Wayne Chicken Show, visit chickenshow.com, or call the Wayne Area Economics Development office at (402) 375-2240.