Ambassadors make surprise Congenialtiy presentation

Robyn Isom was surprised and overcome with emotion when members of the Wayne Ambassdors arrived at Pac 'N' Save on Wednesday afternoon.

Brandon Hall, chair of the Ambassdors, presented her with the Quarterly Congeniality Award. He read information from her nomination letter, indicating her friendliness and effort to call customers by name when they visited the store.

Isom recently graduated from Wayne State College and will be leaving Wayne for graduate school in Vermilllion, South Dakota.