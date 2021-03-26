Home / Local News / Accident causes power outage for a portion of Wayne

Fri, 03/26/2021 - 11:20am claraosten

A portion of the west part of Wayne was without electricity for several hours on Thursday.

A subcontractor working with ALLO Communications was doing underground boring for the installation fiber optic cable hit a power line at approximately 5 p.m.

City Administrator Wes Blecke said it took crews some time to determine where the problem was and because it involved a radial line, rather than a looped line, the city could not backfeed electricity to those affected by the outage.

Among those without power were Pac 'N' Save, Bomgaars, Dollar General and apartments in the area.

Power was restored to all customers by 10:30 p.m.

 

