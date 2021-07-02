Volunteer opportunities available with 4-H

In 4-H, we believe in the power of young people. We see that every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around us.

We are America’s largest youth development organization – empowering nearly six million young people across the U.S. with the skills to lead for a lifetime. In Nebraska, 4-H reaches 1-in-3 age-eligible youth. 4-H is delivered by Cooperative Extension – a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provides experiences where young people learn by doing.

Youth collaborate with caring adult mentors to lead hands-on projects in areas like science, health, agriculture, and citizenship. Mentors provide a positive environment where youth learn by doing. 4-H empowers young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. The research-based 4-H experience includes a caring adult relationship, a hands-on, skill-building project, and a meaningful leadership opportunity. Adults provide guidance, instead of directing; asking questions instead of giving answers. This is the 4-H positive youth development approach that is proven to grow skills.

Get Started Volunteering

All 4-H volunteers must complete the youth protection screening before working with youth in any capacity. To begin the screening process, please contact your local Extension office. Learn more about volunteering with 4-H at 4h.unl.edu/volunteer.

4-H Volunteer Roles

• After school volunteers assist in coordinating after school programs and delivering educational experiences to youth participants.

• 4-H Club Project Leaders are directly responsible for teaching skills to 4-H members within a club, workshop, or clinic.

• 4-H Club Organizational Leaders provide direct support and guidance for a club and its members by planning and conducting meaningful educational experiences.

• 4-H Council Members guide and direct the county 4-H program within the guidelines and policies of the Nebraska 4-H program.

• Event Managers coordinate county events by working closely with other volunteers and Extension staff in a short-term volunteer role.

• Teen Leaders are responsible for assisting within a 4-H club or special interest program.

To get more involved, contact your local extension office in your county. The opportunities are endless.

In Wayne County call: (402) 375-3310 and in Stanton County call: (402) 439-2231.