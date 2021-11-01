In Nebraska one in three age-eligible youth take part in 4-H, America’s largest youth development organization. Through 4-H, youth gain experiences that help them become skilled employees, creative thinkers, and good citizens. Nebraska Extension not only brings 4-H to Nebraska; but also a vast array of University resources and research while partnering with schools, after-school programs, and youth organizations to provide curriculum and educational content. The result is that young Nebraskans are inspired to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. The youth are also discovering their true passions, talents, and career opportunities. The next generation of Nebraskans are ready to enhance our workforce and become responsible community leaders.

I have the opportunity each year to observe these happenings. Our 4-H year concluded in September and we were able to celebrate the successes at the 2021 4-H Achievement Program. We recognized members, clubs, and volunteer leaders who contributed to the 4-H program. It is always good to take a moment to reflect upon the learnings of the past year. As families came to celebrate, I find it rewarding to learn about their accomplishments. You can see the friendships formed and then hear about the learning moments. It is a true privilege to have the opportunity to work with youth and volunteers in the Nebraska 4-H program, as well as supportive communities who care so much about the youth.

Thank you to our 4-Hers, their families who help provide opportunities for our youth, and our club leaders who help youth learn various life skills.

We appreciate our local Wayne County Agriculture Society who donate many hours to helping provide a learning space for events such as the fair. Thank you to all of our 4-H donors and those who support the 4-H program in any way from the communities in which we live to our surrounding areas. We are fortunate to live in such a caring space for youth and I want to thank everyone for contributing to the Nebraska 4-H Program.

As we close out the 4-H year, we were excited to kick off the coming year on Oct. 19, 2021. Our first event occurred because of the 85 volunteer career presenters who gave of their time and talents at the Northeast Nebraska Career Day that is coordinated by Nebraska Extension. This event has so many contributors and this makes it a success for the 1,050 sophomore students from forty high schools in Northeast Nebraska.

We are also thank to the faculty and staff at Wayne State College who welcome the event to the campus and contribute in numerous ways.

