Home / Lifestyle / The science of nature is everywhere

The science of nature is everywhere

Mon, 09/13/2021 - 10:00am Morgan Cardenas

Nature is all around us and many people find themselves enjoying it even more as we move into the fall months.  

If you are a nature-lover and work with early childhood, don’t miss our upcoming Tri-State Early Childhood Conference. This year, we are revamping the conference to make it even more hands-on and useful for early childhood providers, educators, and even parents!  

The conference will be held on Oct. 2 at the Hillview Rec Area in Hinton, Iowa.  This beautiful space offers excellent views and nature spaces that will be utilized, weather permitting.  We will begin the day at 8:30 a.m. with check-in and morning refreshments. Two nature-themed sessions will be led by Sarah Roberts (me!), and Nebraska Forest Service educator Jack Hilgert.  Sessions will be three hours in length and participants will be awarded six in-service credits for attending both sessions.  

Each session will feature hands-on activities and experiments that aim to provide participants fun and educational ways of incorporating nature into their settings.  In addition to morning and afternoon snacks, registered participants will receive lunch prepared by a local caterer.  

This conference is geared towards early childhood educators and providers, but anyone interested in the topic is welcome and encouraged to attend.  Nature is an important, and frankly, vital component of early childhood, so come discover ways to use it with children!  

If you would like more information, contact me at sarah.roberts@unl.edu or (402)584-3830. This year, we are limiting attendance to 75, so be sure to register early!  Registrations will close on Sept. 17, so visit https://cvent.me/bOvvAL to sign up!  We look forward to experiencing nature with you!

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • The science of nature is everywhere
    September 13, 2021
    Nature is all around us and many people find themselves enjoying it even more as we move into the fall months.  If you are a nature-lover and work with early childhood, don’t miss our...
  • Fair is over, 4-H program continues
    September 6, 2021
    Fair season has drawn to a close and many people mistakenly believe that means the 4-H program is over for another year. 4-H provides youth with the opportunity to learn by doing; but that...
  • What are Life Skills?
    August 30, 2021
    Life skills are defined in the Targeting Life Skills Model as “Skills that help an individual to be successful in living a productive and satisfying life.”  In Nebraska 4-H we focus...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here