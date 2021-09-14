Home / Lifestyle / Memory Lane - September 14, 1961

Memory Lane - September 14, 1961

Tue, 09/14/2021 - 1:12pm admin

Twenty-three of the 36 active firemen pictured here are, left to right, back row: Harold Fleer, Harry Leseberg, Lloyd Russell, Ivan Creighton, Ivan Beeks, Dick Mead, Wayne Tietgen, Pat Hailey, Bud Froehlich, Pete Dawson, Lee Swinney (chief), Paul Koplin, Merle Beckner; front row, left to fight: Bill Kugler, Leonard Schmidt, N. H. Brugger, Bill Mellor, Warren Bilson, John Theil, Mert Ellis, Kent Hall, Clete Sharer and Joe Dorcey.
From the Sept. 14, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald:
Wayne and the Wayne Rural Fire District calls for practice as well as actual fire fighting. Wayne
firemen meet twice a month, holding a meeting the first Tuesday and a drill the second Tuesday
of each month.
Equipment of the department includes two city pumpers, one rural pumper and one rural transport.
Twenty-three of the 36 active firemen pictured here are, left to right, back row: Harold Fleer,
Harry Leseberg, Lloyd Russell, Ivan Creighton, Ivan Beeks, Dick Mead, Wayne Tietgen, Pat
Hailey, Bud Froehlich, Pete Dawson, Lee Swinney (chief), Paul Koplin, Merle Beckner; front row,
left to fight: Bill Kugler, Leonard Schmidt, N. H. Brugger, Bill Mellor, Warren Bilson, John Theil,
Mert Ellis, Kent Hall, Clete Sharer and Joe Dorcey.

 

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle


  • Twenty-three of the 36 active firemen pictured here are, left to right, back row: Harold Fleer, Harry Leseberg, Lloyd Russell, Ivan Creighton, Ivan Beeks, Dick Mead, Wayne Tietgen, Pat Hailey, Bud Froehlich, Pete Dawson, Lee Swinney (chief), Paul Koplin, Merle Beckner; front row, left to fight: Bill Kugler, Leonard Schmidt, N. H. Brugger, Bill Mellor, Warren Bilson, John Theil, Mert Ellis, Kent Hall, Clete Sharer and Joe Dorcey.
    Memory Lane - September 14, 1961
    September 14, 2021
    From the Sept. 14, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald:Wayne and the Wayne Rural Fire District calls for practice as well as actual fire fighting. Waynefiremen meet twice a month, holding a meeting the...
  • The science of nature is everywhere
    September 13, 2021
    Nature is all around us and many people find themselves enjoying it even more as we move into the fall months.  If you are a nature-lover and work with early childhood, don’t miss our...
  • Fair is over, 4-H program continues
    September 6, 2021
    Fair season has drawn to a close and many people mistakenly believe that means the 4-H program is over for another year. 4-H provides youth with the opportunity to learn by doing; but that...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here