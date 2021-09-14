Memory Lane - September 14, 1961
From the Sept. 14, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald:
Wayne and the Wayne Rural Fire District calls for practice as well as actual fire fighting. Wayne
firemen meet twice a month, holding a meeting the first Tuesday and a drill the second Tuesday
of each month.
Equipment of the department includes two city pumpers, one rural pumper and one rural transport.
Twenty-three of the 36 active firemen pictured here are, left to right, back row: Harold Fleer,
Harry Leseberg, Lloyd Russell, Ivan Creighton, Ivan Beeks, Dick Mead, Wayne Tietgen, Pat
Hailey, Bud Froehlich, Pete Dawson, Lee Swinney (chief), Paul Koplin, Merle Beckner; front row,
left to fight: Bill Kugler, Leonard Schmidt, N. H. Brugger, Bill Mellor, Warren Bilson, John Theil,
Mert Ellis, Kent Hall, Clete Sharer and Joe Dorcey.