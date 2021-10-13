Memory Lane - Oct. 13, 2011

From the Oct. 13, 2011 edition of The Wayne Herald

Frye Installed as 12th WSC President

After two years, the 'interim' is no longer in front of Curt Frye's title.

On Thursday Frye was officially installed as Wayne State College's 12th president.

In ceremonies at Ramsey Theater on the Wayne State campus, Carter 'Cap' Peterson, Chair of the Nebraska State College's Board

of Trustee's placed a medallion around Frye's neck and conducted the investiture ceremony, making Frye the president of Wayne State

College.

Katelyn Olenich of Norfolk, the Wayne State student trustee for the Nebraska State College System, delivered the invocatoin and benediction.

She calculated the number of seconds Frye has invested in the service of students and thanked him for his work at Wayne State.

Keynote remarks were delivered by Regg Swanson, a 1975 Wayne State graduate and trustee of the Wayne State Foundation. He told

his audience Frye had 'it' to lead the college into the future in a positive direction.

Music during the ceremony was provided by the Wayne State College Band, under the direction of Josh Caulkin and the Wayne State

College Choir, under the direction of Ron Lofgren.

Frye had retired from Wayne State on June 30, 2009, but returned to serve as interim president upon the 2010 resignation of former

President Richard Collings. Frye began working at Wayne State in 1985, serving as associate dean of students, dean of students, and

in 1993 was named vice president and dean of students. Frye served as interim president from 2003 to 2004 after the resignation of Dr.

Sheila Stearns.