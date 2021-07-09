Memory Lane - July 8, 1971

From the July 8, 1971 edition of The Wayne Herald:

Danes Study American Education

It's something of a busman's holiday for 33 Danish educators spending two seeks at

Wayne State College.

They are studying American education - its philosophy, techniques and equipment. One

of the techniques they practiced was micro teaching with television.

Just as Wayne students practice the micro teaching technique, the Dance watched a

videotape playback of each lesson and then shared comments on their proficiency.