Memory Lane - July 8, 1971

From the July 8, 1971 edition of The Wayne Herald:
 
Danes Study American Education
 
It's something of a busman's holiday for 33 Danish educators spending two seeks at
Wayne State College.
They are studying American education - its philosophy, techniques and equipment. One
of the techniques they practiced was micro teaching with television.
Just as Wayne students practice the micro teaching technique, the Dance watched a
videotape playback of each lesson and then shared comments on their proficiency.

