Memory Lane - July 20, 1961

July 20, 1961

Girl Scouts Learn New Way To Cook at Day Camp Meet

From the July 20, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald

Girl Scouts Learn New Way To Cook at Day Camp Meet
The Wayne Girl Scouts participated in a five day session of day camp that was held at
East Bressler park. They learned different ways to cook outside using reflector ovens,
kabobs and foil cooking.
 
There were 100 scout participants that attended this event. The sessions went from
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the scouts cooking their meals.
 
The scouts also participated in other activities at the camp like arts and crafts, hiking
and learning about nature.
 
At the end of the camp, seven different groups created a skit or song and presented
it to their parents.

 

