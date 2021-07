From the July 15, 1971 edition of The Wayne Herald:

Eleven of 14 Attend Class Reunion

A group of 30 attended the dinner reunion for families of the Carroll High School graduation class of 1941 held at the Caroll auditorium at noon on Sunday.

There was about a hundred at the open house held in the afternoon for friends of alumni.

