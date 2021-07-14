Home / Lifestyle / Memory Lane - July 13, 1961

Memory Lane - July 13, 1961

Tue, 07/13/2021 - 9:03am admin

Ethel Siefken, Neil Doring Exchange Vows in Altona Church Rites Sunday

From the July 13, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald:

Ethel Siefken, Neil Doring Exchange Vows in Altona Church Rites Sunday

Ethel Jeanne Siefken and Neil Doring exchanged vows in the affternoon at Altona Trinity Lutheran church. They were married by Rev. Caryl Ritchey and "The Wedding Prayer" was sang by Lorraine Morris.

Siefken wore a dress made of hand-clipped Chantilly lace over tulle and satin. The bodice had a scalloped Sabrina neckline that was embellished with pearls and sequins. The sleeves were long and tapered, ending in bridal points at Siefken's wrists. Her veil was made of silk and held by a crown of pearls and sequins.

They held a reception for 100 guests in the school basement after the ceremony concluded.

