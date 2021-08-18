Memory Lane - August 17, 1961

From the August 17, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald:

Dixon County Fair Begins With Entry Day Aug. 24

The Dixon County Fair begins next Thursday at Concord and will continue through Saturday with

numerous exhibits and entertainment features on the program.

Thursday is entry day and the fair will open to the public Friday at 8 a.m. Judging begins at 9 a.m. and

the midway and exhibits open at 11 a.m. The 4-H demonstrations will also be at 11 a.m.

At 1:30 p.m. Friday there will be a flag raising ceremony conducted by the Allen American Legion. Music

will be furnished by an electric organ.

At 2 p.m. there will be free entertainment by the Royal United Shows. Concord will battle Wakefield in

midget baseball at 3 p.m.

After supper there will be a band concert at 7 p.m., a stage show at 8, and at 9, a softball game between

Laurel Atlantic Products and Wayne Sportsland.

Saturday the flag raising ceremony will again be conducted by Allen Legion post at 1:15. At 1:30 there

will be a parade of prize winning livestock, and at 2 p.m. free entertainment will be offered by the Royal

shows.