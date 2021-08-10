Memory Lane - August 10, 1961

From the August 10, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald:

King and Queen crowned

The King and Queen of the Wayne State summer music camp are pictured here after balloting by 120

campers.

Charleen Wendel, Wayne, left, is maid of honor; Craig Colburn, Seward, king; Doris Swanson,

Stromsburg, queen, and Bob Miller, Craig, right knight.

High school musicians at the camp chose five girls and five boys in preliminary voting. Results of the

final vote were announced at a dance Saturday night.

Providing music was a dance band that never looked the same twice.

About a dozen were playing at one time, but nobody could count how many campers and faculty took a

turn at one instrument or another.

The annual week-long camp closed Sunday with a concert by the band, orchestra and chorus.