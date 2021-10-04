Celebrating National 4-H Week

The week of Oct. 3-9 is National 4-H Week. 4-H is the youth development program that is part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Land Grant Institution. Across the nation each Land Grant institution has a 4-H and Youth Development program.

This program focuses on youth ages 5-18 by Dec. 31 of the current year. If a child is five years of age by Dec. 31, 2021, they are eligible for the 4-H program in Nebraska, we call this program the Clover Kid Program. If a youth is between the ages of 8 and 18 as of Dec. 31, 2021, they can be part of what the club program and many special interest programs as well.

In Nebraska one in three age-eligible youth take part in 4-H, America’s largest youth development organization. Through 4-H, youth gain experiences that help them become skilled employees, creative thinkers, and good citizens. Nebraska Extension not only brings 4-H to Nebraska; but also a vast array of University resources and research—partnering with schools, after-school programs, and youth organizations to provide curriculum and educational content. Young Nebraskans are inspired to discover their true passions, talents, and career opportunities.

The 4-H year starts each October and ends the following Sept. 30. Currently our 4-H Online Enrollment portal is being serviced and it will again open in November.

If you know of a youth who may be interested in being a part of the Nebraska 4-H program, please have them contact their local Nebraska Extension Office. Each county will explain opportunities that are available throughout the year. This could involve special interest events such as Career Chat Live for middle school and junior high students allowing them to explore business and industry professionals in partnership with EducationQuest Foundation or a Next Chapter event that is for ninth through twelfth grade students learning about skills that they can utilize in high school and beyond.

More information can be found at http://4h.unl.edu

October Calendar

Oct. 1-31: 4-H Online website shut down.

Oct. 2-3: 4-H Foundation Trail Ride – Halsey.

Oct. 3-9: National 4-H Week.

Oct. 4-8: Pick-up for Decorative Yarn Pumpkin Kits.

Oct. 7: Decorative Yarn Pumpkin in person workshop (4-5:30 p.m.).

Oct. 9: 4-H State Horse Rodeo – Lincoln.

Oct. 11: Columbus Day Observed – Extension Office closed.

Oct. 15: Make it with Wool Contest Entries due.

Oct. 24: 4-H Achievement Program (5 p.m.).

Oct. 25: Clover Kid Meeting Registration due.

Oct. 30: Clover Kid and Teen Supreme meetings.